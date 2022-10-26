Rian Johnson's Poker Face Series Gets First Trailer From Peacock

Debuting later this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but that's not the only mystery that the filmmaker is delivering in the coming months, as Peacock revealed the first trailer for the all-new series Poker Face, which will be debuting in January. The series, which he developed with star Natasha Lyonne, will be delivering audiences an all-new mystery with each episode, harkening back to the spirit of series like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. Check out the first trailer for Poker Face below before the series officially launches on Peacock on January 26, 2023.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Johnson and Lyonne shared of the new series, "Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure-the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win-ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog).

"Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride."

Joining Lyonne in the series is an all-star roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face premieres on Peacock on January 26, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!