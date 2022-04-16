Poker Face: Rian Johnson’s Peacock Mystery Series Adds Umbrella Academy Star

The Umbrella Academy star David Castañeda has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming mystery series, Poker Face, for Peacock, according to Variety. Details about who Castaneda will be playing in the series as well as plot details have not been released, though the series is expected to follow a procedural format. Castañeda joins Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu along with Natasha Lyonne, who is set to star in the series. Peacock gave Poker Face a 10-episode order last year. Casting of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Hsu was announced earlier this week. Details about her casting have also been kept under wraps.

Castañeda is best known for his role as Diego on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. That series debuts its third season on June 22nd. In addition to The Umbrella Academy, Castañeda has appeared on Blindspot and Southland as well as the films Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The Tax Collector, End of Watch, and The Guilty.

Poker Face was created by Rian Johnson, who will also write and direct. Lyonne serves as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures banner along with co-executive producers Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement when the series was first announced. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

Johnson added: “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

MRC Television President Elise Henderson added, “Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we’re so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team.”

Poker Face does not yet have a release date on Peacock.

