Postmodern Jukebox Meets ‘Pinky and the Brain’ in New Video

The genetically enhanced laboratory mice Pinky and the Brain may have global domination designs, but it seems like their latest scheme is one that takes a much more human turn — and will take a lot longer to attempt to execute. Fortunately, though, that plan comes with a pretty cool soundtrack, thanks to an incredible video from Postmodern Jukebox.

In a video recently shared to on Facebook, the musical collective that reworks popular modern music into different vintage genres took on the theme song to Pinky and the Brain”, complete with a special appearance by Rob Paulsen and Maurice LaMarche, the real-life voices behind Pinky and the Brain respectively. In the video, which you can check out above, singer Emily Goglia transforms the animated series’ theme into a torch ballad while Paulsen and LaMarche give a short skit in the background. Seems that Pinky and the Brain have taken on human disguises in order to make a bit of money to fund their latest scheme through tips.

It’s a pretty great video with Paulsen and LaMarche just as funny as human Pinky and the Brain as they were as the voice of the characters. If you’re not familiar, Pinky and the Brain was an animated series from Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation and is a spinoff of the original Animaniacs. As we noted above, the titular characters are genetically enhanced laboratory mice living in a cage in the Acme Labs research facility. Brain is, as you might have guessed, the “brains” of the pair and is always scheming. Pinky is the good-natured mouse in the pairing, but he’s also not particularly bright. Each episode, Brain devises a new plan to “try and take over the world” which inevitably fails — usually due to Brain’s hubris, Pinky’s lack of intelligence, or some combination of the two.

The video is a clever take and but while Pinky and the Brain’s “crossover” into the musical world is a lot of fun, there’s another type of crossover at least one person would like to see. Last year around the time Supernatural got their animated crossover with Hanna-Barbera’s Scooby-Doo, Arrow‘s Stephen Amell was asked what animated series he’d like Arrow to crossover with. His answer? None other than Pinky and The Brain. Kind of a neat idea, though considering that the mice are more the type of characters Team Arrow would need to stop, there’s no telling what an honest-to-goodness team up would look like.

What do you think about Postmodern Jukebox’s take on the Pinky and The Brain theme? Let us know in the comments below.

