Powerpuff Casts Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo's Son

✖

Powerpuff, The CW's upcoming live-action reinvention of The Powerpuff Girls, has cast Nicholas Podany in the role of Joseph, the son of would-be world conqueror Mojo Jojo. According to the character description, Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. As a kid, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure JoJo was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls, despite his father’s grudge against them. As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle. The project, which was originally announced in August, will begin shooting soon. The name was shortened from Powerpuff Girls to simply Powerpuff earlier this week, on the same day the network announced the casting of Kick-Ass and Josie and the Pussycats veteran Donald Faison.

Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff will catch up with Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennett), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Powerpuff is just one of several potential series that The CW is exploring for the upcoming season, with the network also giving pilot orders to Naomi, The Lost Boys, and Maverick. The network has also ordered backdoor pilots for the All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, the Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller, and the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift.