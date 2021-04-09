Powerpuff Girls Casts Robyn Lively As Sara Bellum, Tom Kenny As Narrator

✖

The CW Is currently recreating the adventures of Townsville with their live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls, and two big casting announcements have landed that bring back a key player from the animated series past, while also adding a new actor to the roster to fill out the new series. As Deadline reports, Tom Kenny, who is most famous for his role as Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants, will be returning as "The Narrator" who was a part of the original animated series, while Robyn Lively will be taking on the role of Sara Bellum, the assistant to Townsville's mayor.

"The Narrator" was true to his name, with Tom Kenny narrating the adventures of the trio of super heroines created by Professor Utonium, and it's clear that his skills for the new series will be used for a very different world from the one that was first introduced by Cartoon Network so many years ago. With Kenny continuing his work as Spongebob Squarepants to this day, via the continuing television series and feature-length films portraying the fry cook who lives under the sea in the small town of Bikini Bottom, it definitely seems that he is continuing to expand his voice acting duties by returning to this role in the city of Townsville.

Sara Bellum, for those who might not be familiar with the character, never reveals her face during the original animated series but is the brains behind Townsville's Mayor, who was ironically enough also voiced by Tom Kenny. The live-action series describes Lively's character as a "warm and witty career woman" who has always been a friend to the young superheroes since their earliest days protecting the city.

Recently, the series made waves when the first shots of filming were released, showing us the titular Powerpuff Girls portrayed by Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perreault as Buttercup, with them being portrayed as full-fledged adults in this new incarnation. On top of these actors, Donald Faison will be portraying Professor Utonium, the girl's creator, and Nicholas Podanny will be taking on the role of the simian antagonist known as Mojo Jojo.

Via Deadline