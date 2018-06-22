Exclusive ‘Preacher’ Season 3 Promo Brings the Mayhem to Angelville

The first two seasons of AMC‘s Preacher have been nothing short of absolute insanity, and it looks like Season 3 is only going to up the ante.

In this exclusive new promo from the third season of the acclaimed series, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy, along with a few new faces, turn the mayhem up to ten, and things get absolutely bonkers.

As you probably know, Season 2 of Preacher ended with a bit of a cliffhanger. Tulip was shot by Lara Featherstone, killing her in the gang’s New Orleans apartment. Jess wouldn’t let Cassidy turn her to save her life, so he took her back to the one place that he never wanted to go again: Home.

Those who have read the Preacher comics, from Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, know that this home is a plantation in Louisiana called Angelville. This is where Jesse will reunite with the villainous Gran’ma, the woman who essentially abused and tortured him for most of his life after his father died. We saw flashbacks of this troubled past throughout Season 2.

Jesse knows that Gran’ma is the only one who can bring Tulip back to life, which is the only reason he chooses to go back to Angelville. But this promo reveals that the trio of main characters aren’t the only ones who take a trip to the plantation. Featherstone and Hoover, deadly agents of The Grail, are seen bring brought to Angelville by Jesse and the gang It’ll be interesting to see how their meeting with Gran’ma plays out once the season arrives.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait very long to see what happens in Season 3, as the premiere is only days away. The season debuts on Sunday, June 24 at 9pm ET on AMC.

Are you excited for Preacher‘s new season? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!