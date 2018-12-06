‘Preacher’ Renewed for Season 4 at AMC

After the events of the Season 3 finale of Preacher, many fans have been curious about the series’ future on AMC and if it would be renewed.

Worry not, for the Word of Genesis has gifted us with more exploits featuring Jesse Custer, Tulip O’Hare, and Cassidy the vampire.

As reported by Variety, AMC and Sony have ordered Season 4 of Preacher, bringing back stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun as well as showrunner Sam Catlin for more adventures. After all, God is not going to find Himself.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television,” said AMC Networks president of programming of entertainment networks David Madden. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

After the events of Season 3 saw Jesse leave Angelville as nothing but a pile of ashes (not to mention getting revenge on his devious family members for killing his family), the crew has renewed their pursuit of God.

Unfortunately, the Grail and Herr Starr have kidnapped Cassidy and plan to use him as leverage in order to gain control of Jesse and his powers. It’s a major change from the comic books, but the series has never shied away from deviating from the source material.

“When you see in the comic books this spooky house in the Bayou somewhere you don’t ask a lot of questions,” series creator Seth Rogen previously explained. “But like as soon as it’s brought into the real world you’re like ‘What do these people do? What do they do all day? What is this? Do they have dogs? Do they hike? How does this work?’ As soon as we started having this conversation we realized that there was actually a lot of opportunities to build out the mythology of Angelville and what they actually do. What the purpose of it is and whether or not other people do the same thing and how they knew those people.”

Preacher Season 4 is set to begin production in Australia sometime early in 2019.