Prehistoric Planet 2 Teaser Introduces All-New Creatures for Apple TV+ Series

The first installment of Prehistoric Planet was a hit with audiences and critics alike, with Apple TV+ going on to renew the series for a follow-up batch of episodes, with the streamer revealing our first official look at the new episodes. Much like the first season, the new episodes will highlight gorgeous cinematography of impressive landscapes, while the most advanced special effects showcase what these breathtaking locations would have looked like millions of years ago when massive beasts ruled the planet. In addition to showcasing new locales, the new episodes will feature dinosaurs not seen in the first season. Check out the first teaser for Prehistoric Planet 2 below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

Per press release, "Apple TV+ today shared the first-look image and teaser for the second season of the award-winning natural history series Prehistoric Planet, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), narrated by Sir David Attenborough and with an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music. Set to debut globally in a five-day, week-long event on Apple TV+ starting on May 22nd, the new episodes transport viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world -- and the dinosaurs that roamed it -- all in extraordinary detail. This teaser traverses the globe to a land before our time, using the latest scientific research and stunning visual effects to bring audiences never-before-seen species on-screen, including notable dinosaurs new this season:

Isisaurus – An Indian sauropod (long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur) that made its home in an extreme volcanic region known as the Deccan Traps, laying eggs in volcanic heated terrain.

Pectinodon – a fierce hunter and fond parent, this bird-like North American feathered dinosaur was part of the troodontid family. A sharp-clawed, long-legged predator, it was an adaptable hunter, its teeth and jaws suggesting that many sorts of small animals would have been on the menu.

Quetzalcoatlus and Hatzegopteryx – The biggest creatures ever to soar the skies, these gargantuan pterosaurs (prehistoric flying reptiles) were the size of a giraffe or small aircraft and are some of Prehistoric Planet's most charismatic characters.

And many more!

"Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed). Prehistoric Planet Season 2 continues to bring Earth's history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest ankylosaurs, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

"Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music."

Prehistoric Planet 2 premieres on May 22nd. The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

