Prime Video Adds One of the Longest-Running Sci-Fi Franchises (& It’s Not Star Trek)

Prime Video just added three new Stargate titles to its catalog, meaning it now has most of this expansive franchise available to stream all in one place. The streamer already had the main series, Stargate SG-1, but the new additions Stargate (1994,) Stargate: Continuum, and Stargate: The Ark of Truth. This is likely a result of the 2023 merger between Amazon Studios and MGM, forming Amazo MGM Studios. MGM has held the rights to the Stargate TV continuity since it began, though the original movie is still under the control of StudioCanal. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped the whole franchise from landing on one streamer.

Stargate kicked off in 1994 with a movie starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, which you can now stream on Prime Video. In 1997, a TV series began to air on Showtime. It picked up where the movie had left off, but made a few changes to the setting and central premise. It also recast the lead characters to star Richard Dean Anderson and Michael Shanks in the places of Russell and Spader, respectively.

From there, the franchise blossomed into the impressive collection that just landed on Prime Video. The main series moved to SyFy in 2002, and was quickly joined by a spinoff called Stargate Atlantis. A third series called Stargate Universe premiered in 2009 and outlasted its two predecessors, but not by long. All three shows are on Prime Video now, along with the short-lived revival series Stargate Origins, which first debuted online in 2018.

The newly-added titles mentioned above are movies. The original Stargate movie does not fit into the TV canon perfectly, but it’s still worth a watch for fans, and is a fun inclusion for a binge-watch. After that, The Ark of Truth and Continuum are both a part of the TV shows’ canon. The Ark of Truth is set just after the SG-1 series finale, wrapping up that show’s final arc. It is best viewed after SG-1 Season 10 and after Atlantis Season 3. Meanwhile, Continuum takes place immediately after, so these movies should be watched back to back.

Stargate may be the last sci-fi behemoth of its kind as Hollywood moves away from long-running series in the streaming era. In total, there are 364 episodes of Stargate content to watch, along with three movies and other tie-in media. It’s not hard to see why the series is often compared to Star Trek, and while that legacy is still being carried today by franchises like The Expanse, it’s hard to imagine a new IP getting this much screentime anytime soon.

The Stargate franchise is streaming now on Prime Video.