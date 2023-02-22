Amazon Prime Video Renews Hit Supernatural Thriller for Season 2

Prime Video is heading back to The Rig. Wednesday, the streamer announced it had renewed the supernatural thriller, giving the likes of Martin Compston, Iain Glen, and Emily Hampshire at least one more go with their oil worker characters. Set on the Kishorn Bravo oil rig somewhere off the Scottish coast, the series follows the workers stationed aboard the platform as they try to live amongst a mysterious fog that cuts their communication off with the outside world. All six episodes of the show's first season were released on January 6th, garnering generally positive reviews from the critics that tuned in.

When it comes to the show's sophomore outing, The Rig will actually follow the characters after they've left the platform and have run into more supernatural threats elsewhere. It's expected the second season will begin filming later this year in and around Edinburgh, Scotland.

"In series two, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters' and our show's expanding original mythology," Macpherson said in the renewal announcement through Deadline.

Created by David Macpherson, the series is directed by John Strickland. Both filmmakers executive produce the project with Derek Was (Wild Mercurey), Suzanne Reid, and Matt Brown. Joining Compston, Glen, and Hampshire in the season season include Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola, and Stuart McQuarrie.

What shows has Prime Video renewed?

The Rig is the far from the first show to be renewed this year by the Amazon-owned streamer. Over the course of the past year, Prime Video has renewed The Boys, Clarkson's Farm, Farifax, Good Omens, Harlem, Hunters, Invincible, Jack Ryan, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Rings of Power, Making the Cut, The Outlaws, The Peripheral, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Terminal List, Upload, The Wheel of Time, and With Love.

What shows has Prime Video cancelled?

Unlike some of its competitors competitors, Prime Video cancels a surprisingly low amount of shows. Over the past year, the service has cancelled As We See It, Carnival Row, Night Sky, Paper Girls, and The Wilds. It also renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for one final season, which has yet to be released.