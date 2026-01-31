Prime’s 90% Spy Masterpiece Series Confirms Return

Amazon Prime Video’s masterpiece spy series is returning for a new season, and the novelist’s son has some big news about the returning series. The Night Manager is a British spy thriller based on the John le Carré novel that premiered in 2016 on BBC One and was later acquired by Amazon Prime Video for U.S. streaming. The first season was a critical success, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards from twelve nominations (for Best Director and Outstanding Music Composition) and three Golden Globe Awards for acting. The show has also received a second season, but The Night Manager Season 2 took nearly ten years to arrive, debuting in January 2026 and concluding on February 1.

John le Carré’s son Simon Cornwell said in an interview with The Times that The Night Manager will get a third season. He also said it will probably mark the end of the series because screenwriter David Farr “pitched it as a trilogy from the outset.” He promised it wouldn’t take ten years to reach the next season.

Cornwell is the co-chief executive of The Ink Factory, and he shepherded The Night Manager TV series for both the English and Hindi-language adaptations. The Ink Factory also produced The Little Drummer Girl, starring Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård, as well as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, based on his father’s third novel.

Simon Cornwell Talks The Night Manager Remaining Relevant

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

John le Carré wrote The Night Manager in 1993 as his first post-Cold War novel. The story follows an undercover operation set up to bring down an international arms dealer. The show follows the same basic story but is updated to modern times. Simon Cornwell says the parallels to the real world “infuriate” him. He said watching what is happening in places like Venezuela and Greenland feels like “going back to the Cold War in the sense of divvying up the world between the superpowers and getting your hands on natural resources.”

He also noted that Barack Obama screened The Night Manager Season 1 at the White House when it was released. However, he said he doesn’t expect the same treatment from the current administration. “I think it would be profoundly not his thing,” Cornwell said. “I hope he doesn’t watch it because I would probably be arrested on entry to the States.”

Based on Simon Cornwell’s interview, the wait for The Night Manager Season 3 won’t be as long. It also seems like it will continue to venture from his father’s novel, as the world has changed in some ways, while it has remained consistent in other manners that plays into the same storyline. With Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie both ready to return, it seems like the final season should keep the show’s overall quality (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and award-caliber entertainment.

