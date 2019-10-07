The Walking Dead Star Tom Payne’s Prodigal Son Gets Full Season Order From Fox

Just two weeks into the fall TV season and the first full season order has already arrived. Ahead of its third episode on Monday night, serial killer drama Prodigal Son, starring The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne, has been given a full season order. This means that Prodigal Son has been given its “back nine,” taking its season from 13 episodes to a total of 22. In other words, people seem to be digging the new series, as does Fox, and the ratings are good enough to reflect that.

Fox made the announcement on Monday morning, giving an extension to the mystery of Malcom Bright (Payne), the son of infamous serial killer Martin Whitly (Martin Sheen) who grows up to become a criminal profiler for the NYPD. The series also stars Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Halston Sage.

According to TVLine, Prodigal Son debuted to 4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top rated new series of premiere week. Those numbers held steady in the second week and received a 50% bump in the Live+3 DVR viewership. Prodigal Son is clearly one of the hits of this new TV season and Fox is handing down more episodes accordingly.

“Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre. We want to thank our executive producers, Greg [Berlanti], Sarah [Schechter], Chris [Fedak] and Sam [Sklaver], Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros. and the entire cast and crew. We can’t wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold.”

New episodes of Prodigal Son air on Monday nights at 9 pm ET on Fox.