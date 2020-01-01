The Proud Family Is Now On Disney+

Disney+ is up and running as 2020 looms large for the colossal streaming service. When the product was announced, some fans couldn’t help but wonder where The Proud Family was among the mountains of content released for the service. Today is the day they’ve been waiting for as scores of users have discovered all of Penny’s adventures are right there on Disney+. Now, as most fandoms with their favorite content present on the site, they can dive into that sweet nostalgia at a moment’s notice. Just ask any fans of the Marvel animated television shows of the last two decades or people who can’t get enough of Kim Possible, it’s been a good year and a half to be around. Now, while the service is necessary to view all of these classic movies and shows, it is nice to have some of these things under the same roof after years of trying to find and watch them. The question now becomes, “What will Disney do about some new content?” Well, series star Tommy Davidson says the beloved 2000s Disney Channel animated series will be revived with new episodes on Disney+.

“I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family’s coming back,” Davidson, the voice of lovable dad Oscar Proud, told Where Is the Buzz last year. “It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family’s coming back. They told me not to tell you. New episodes.”

Back in 2001, the show launched on Disney Channel to almost universal acclaim for its depiction of youth from a perspective still pretty rare on cable offerings. Proud Family ran until 2005 on the network before a Disney Channel Original Original Movie, The Proud Family Movie, offered a series finale for Bruce W. Smith’s story.

Kyla Pratt voiced main character Penny Proud, a family-oriented teen who had understandable clashes with father Oscar and ever-present bullies The Gross Sisters. Her daily trials and tribulations also starred her friends Dijonay (Karen Malina White), Sticky (Orlando Brown), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) and “frenemy” LaCienega (Alisa Reyes).

Paula Jai Parker is beloved by fans for her turn as Proud family matriarch Trudy and who could forget Jo Marie Payton as Henrietta “Suga Mama” Proud, the spunky poodle-owning grandmother who had a crush on the Caesar Romero-inspired Papi (Alvaro Guttierez).