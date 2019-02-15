‘Psych: The Movie 2’ Announced by USA Network

Fans of USA Network’s Psych once again have reason to rejoice: Psych: The Movie 2 has been officially announced!

Check out the announcement from the official Psych Twitter account:

C’mon son! #Psych: The Movie 2 will be coming to @USA_Network later this year! 🍍🍍🍍Get more of the delicious details here: //t.co/BT9nLrnneJ pic.twitter.com/0xpTkHJqyD — Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) February 14, 2019

Here’s the official press released message:

“Starring James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dulé Hill as Burton “Gus” Guster, Maggie Lawson as Juliet “Jules” O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter, the OG crew reunites once again — this time in Santa Barbara — when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead…

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce. Production is set to begin this March in Vancouver, son!“

Psych fans were understandably… er, psyched when Psych: The Movie went into development, as a lot of fans felt the ending of the 8-season original series just wasn’t a good enough stopping point. The movie turned out to be a pretty good success for USA Network when it aired in 2017; it received a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and drew in 1.26 million viewers on the day of airing, matching Psych‘s final season ratings high, with a 0.5 score in the coveted 18-49 demographic, beating out a lot of USA’s other original shows airing at the time.

Needless to say, that combination of critical acclaim and clear viewer interest is why Psych: The Movie 2 is now happening. Two years should be just enough time for fans to be thirsty for a new installment of the franchise, without feeling like Psych is trying too desperately to make a comeback. This sequel film was actually supposed to arrive earlier, but lead actors James Roday and Dulé Hill were held up by busy schedules related to the new projects they’ve taken on since Psych ended. Dulé has occupied his time with a role on Suits, while Roday has a role on the ABC drama A Million Little things. Thankfully for the fandom, they seem to have worked things out!

As stated, production on Psych: The Movie 2 begins this March in Vancouver.