Watchmen Wins Emmy Award for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s Score

Following the show’s four Emmy wins last night during Night One of the Creative Arts Emmys for Scripted TV shows, HBO’s Watchmen took home another major award on Night Two. Tonight the hit series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), given to composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The series marked Reznor and Ross’ first Emmy win and puts the dynamic musical pair just a Tony away from having “EGOT” status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), having previously won an Academy Award for their score of The Social Network and several Grammy awards over the years.

“We’d like to thank the Television Academy for the recognition, it means a lot to us and we truly appreciate it,” Reznor said during their acceptance speech. “We’re very proud to be involved with a show this relevant, smart, and daring. We were changed and effected by working on this and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large. Thank you Damon Lindelof for assembling such a talented group of collaborators and providing us such a broad canvas to paint on. And lastly, thanks very much to our families for tolerating us spending some long weeks and months in this cave, we love you and thank you.”

Watchmen was also up for two other awards tonight but failed to secure those wins including Outstanding Music Supervision (awarded to Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Outstanding Original Music And Lyric (awarded to HBO’s Euphoria). The series will be competing for some of the major awards on Primetime Emmy night include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (with three actors nominated including Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King).

The series is also up for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special where it has three episodes nominated including Nicole Kassell, It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice; Steph Green, Little Fear of Lightning; and Stephen Williams, This Extraordinary Being. Watchmen is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will still take place on September 20th on ABC but without a crowded Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA as the nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will come together remotely. Other nominees for this year’s Emmys include The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt’s Creek.

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms.