Randy Orton Makes Surprise WWE Return at Elimination Chamber

WWE had a number of welcome returns at Elimination Chamber, and one of the most surprising ones took place after a brutal and painful battle between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two former friends and now bitter enemies would pull out all the stops during the match, and it would be Owens getting the final fall. That led to another attack from Owens, but then Randy Orton made his surprise return and got some measure of payback with a huge RKO on Owens, setting up what looks to be a WrestleMania feud.

Owens and Zayn put each other through the ringer throughout the match, with Owens focusing his attack on Zayn’s already hurt neck while Zayn just tried to cause Owens as much pain as possible. Zayn would take some brutal punishment, but so did Owens, and both superstars scored near falls at various points in the match.

At one point Zayn slammed Owens’ face first into a chair covered in barbed wire, and then he hit a spinebuster onto the barbed wire-covered chairs. Owens would slam Zayn’s back and neck onto the ring apron back-to-back times, and he would also put a chair over Zayn’s head and slam him into the ring post two times in a row.

That was enough for the win, as Owens pinned Zayn and got the victory. Owens was then taken out of the ring by security, but he would stop on his way out and pull the mat up, revealing the concrete underneath. Then he dragged Zayn out from the ring to hit a piledriver onto it, but he didn’t ever get a chance.

Orton’s music hit and Owens headed back to the ring, screaming at Orton as he approached the ring. Oroton went right in and attacked Owens, delivering a much-deserved RKO to Owens and leaving the crowd hyped. Then Orton grabbed a chair and hovered over Owens, but he would eventually throw the chair out of the ring.

Orton wasn’t done though, as he set up Owens for a punt kick that we haven’t seen in quite some time. Security would break it up though and swarm Owens, taking him to the back. Orton then hit multiple RKOs on security in the ring, getting some payback on the interference.

