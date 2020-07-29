Ratched: Netflix Reveals First Look at One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest Prequel Series

The iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is getting an origin story of her own, in the form of a brand new TV series on Netflix. Ratched tells the story of Mildred Ratched, a nurse at a psychiatric hospital in 1947. Sarah Paulson stars as this version of Mildred, who eventually goes on to become the evil Nurse Ratched we've all come to know from Cuckoo's Nest.

On Wendesay, Netflix revealed the first set of photos from the upcoming series, along with its premiere date. Ratched will make its debut on Netflix on September 18th, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Ratched comes from creator Evan Romansky and executive producer Ryan Murphy, the latter of which is known for bringing to life shows like American Horror Story, Glee, Hollywood, and The Politician. In addition to Sarah Paulson, Ratched stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Netflix released a total of 11 photos from Ratched, along with the first promotional poster art for the series. You can take a look at the full collection of images below.