Disney Channel Renews ‘Raven’s Home’ for Second Season

Disney just saw the future, and it features a whole lot of Raven Baxter!

The Disney Channel just renewed Raven’s Home for a second season, which stars Raven-Symone as her popular character Raven Baxter from That’s So Raven. The show returned multiple characters from the original, including Devon (Jonathan “Lil J” McDaniel) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is a big hit for Disney, debuting as the top live-action cable TV series premiere in two years in the target demographic. Raven’s Home is also providing dividends on streaming, where it holds the position of Disney Channel‘s most streamed series, with 50 million views already.

Executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels worldwide Adam Bonnett couldn’t be happier with the results, or the fact that a fan-favorite Disney character has returned to the fold.

“We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way,” Bonnett said. “The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come.”

Raven’s Home brings back Raven Baxter, who frequently gets visions of the future. In the new show, she is now mother to two children named Nia (Navia Ziraili Robinson) and Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown), the latter of which has inherited her ability of psychic visions.

They are joined by Raven’s friend Chelsea, who has to move in with Raven after a bad divorce. She has a son named Levi (Jason Maybaum), though in their case the parent-child roles seem to be reversed. The kids also have a friend who lives across the hallway named Tess (Sky Katz).

As for the original show, That’s So Raven ran from 2003 to 2007 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Raven’s Home still has a few episodes left in its debut season, starting with October 13th’s “Dream Moms”. The show can be found on Disney Channel on Fridays at 7:00 pm. It is also available on streaming platforms.

(h/t EW)