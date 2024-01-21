Reacher Author Lee Child Teases Major Change For Season 3

Reacher Season 2 came to an end on Prime Video this past week, and fans of the hit series are already trying to figure out where the titular hero will be heading in Season 3. Amazon renewed Reacher for a third season and filming is already underway, but so far no details about the new season's story have been revealed. There hasn't even been an announcement about which book from author Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher series Season 3 will be based on. In a recent interview, however, Child shared a small hint about the new season's story.

Speaking to The Messenger around the Reacher Season 2 finale, Child explained that the creative team surrounding the show wanted to continue keeping the story fresh. With that in mind, he said that the book they chose for Season 3 was picked because it features Reacher working on his own.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story," Child explained.

"We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season," he added. "And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all that, and we found one that we loved."

The first two seasons of the series showed Reacher working with other people. His allies in Season 1 were new to him and had to earn his trust, but they were always good at their jobs. In Season 2, he worked alongside his closest confidants, former members of the 100th. Those allies have always given him a leg up, but it sounds like that might change this time around.

Those comments from Child line up with what series star Alan Ritchson told ComicBook.com ahead of Season 2. Ritchson revealed that his character will be in a "new world" in the upcoming installment.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

What did you think of Reacher Season 2? Let us know in the comments!