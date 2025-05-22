Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Delivers a Season 4 Tease That Fans Want to Hear

Fans have a lot of questions about the upcoming fourth season of Reacher. The show has been renewed but nobody connected to the production has revealed which of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels will inspire Season 4, and there has been no word of additional casting. Reacher is on a brief hold during the filming of the upcoming Neagley spinoff series, as the two shows largely share the same crew, but it looks like the flagship series is finally going to get things moving soon.

This week, Reacher star Alan Ritchson took to Instagram to talk about some of the people he’s worked with and experiences he’s had since taking on the lead role in Amazon’s hit series. At a couple of different points in that post, Ritchson hinted at the start of production for Reacher Season 4.

“Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet,” Ritchson stated in the post. “My body is ready.”

Later on in the same message, Ritchson confirmed that filming on the next installment was going to begin in the not-too-distant future, saying “Season 4 is right around the corner.” He went on to tease that Season 4 “may be the best season yet?”

While production on Reacher Season 4 hasn’t started yet, Ritchson has been taking part in the filming of the Neagley spinoff, alongside star Maria Sten.

What Book Is Reacher Season 4 Based On?

So far, there hasn’t been any announcement about which novel will be adapted for the next Reacher season. The first three installments of the series followed the stories of Lee Child novels The Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Persuader.

Ritchson has gone on record saying that he’d like to adapt the 1999 Jack Reacher novel Die Trying, which was the second book in the series.

“I would love to see that happen,” Ritchson told Men’s Journal when asked about adapting Die Trying for the screen. “And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way.”

Die Trying sees Reacher and a woman he doesn’t know kidnapped together, chained up in the back of a van and driven across the country for a reason he has to work to figure out. This would give Reacher a different environment than he’s experienced in the first three seasons, while also making him a little more isolated from his closest allies.

What book would you like to see Reacher adapt in Season 4? Let us know in the comments!