Regis Philbin Dies: Legendary TV Host and Personality Remembered by Fans as a “True Icon of Television”

Famed personality and television host Regis Philbin is remembered by fans as a "true icon of television" following word of his death at the age of 88. The former Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and later Live! with Regis and Kelly co-host died July 24 of natural causes, the Philbin family told PEOPLE, later thanking "his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career." Philbin's credits include a record number of appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman as well as hosting duties on quiz competition Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the first season of talent competition America's Got Talent.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," reads the Philbin family's full statement to PEOPLE. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

In addition to acting as a recurring guest co-host of Today and as recurring guest host on the Rachael Ray Show, Philbin appeared as himself on multiple sitcoms, including Seinfeld, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Spin City. Philbin also voiced animated versions of himself on The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Philbin's film credits, where the legendary personality typically portrayed himself, include Adam Sandler comedy Little Nicky and the Steve Martin-starring Cheaper by the Dozen remake. He also appeared opposite Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and voiced Mabel, the step-sister of Cinderella, in animated feature films Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After.

Today host Hoda Kotb, in a tribute posted to Twitter, wrote she is "heartbroken" over Philbin's death.

"Somehow, it seemed as though he would go on forever," tweeted one admirer. "RIP to a true icon of television."