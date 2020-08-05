Ren And Stimpy Fans Are Flipping Out Over Show's Return
Ren & Stimpy are making a comeback, as it's been announced that The Ren & Stimpy Show will be returning on Comedy Central. In a statement, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy said "I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we reimagine these iconic characters with a new creative team." Naturally, the announcement that Ren & Stimpy is returning has sparked a major reaction from fans. A lot of them are overjoyed to have the cult-hit '90s series back - but there's also some controversy, as the adult-themed and subversive comedy (sans its controversial creator) is returning to a very different world.
Here's what fans are now saying about Ren & Stimpy's return:
Don't Do It!
please dont bring back ren and stimpy— jimbo duckman (@cannedtins) August 5, 2020
NO ONE NEEDS MORE REN AND STIMPY JUST LET IT DIE— jimbo duckman (@cannedtins) August 5, 2020
MAKE NEW CARTOONS
Happy Happy, Joy Joy
Ren and Stimpy! Happy Happy Joy Joy!— Kenny Rugby (@kenny_rugby) August 5, 2020
Here We Go Again
Damn. It’s happening again.. #Stimpy #RenandStimpy #HistoryRepeats pic.twitter.com/ylhebL4Up3— ArtbyChazDaviscz COMMISSIONS ARE OPENED! (@ChazDaviscz) August 5, 2020
Ren & Stimpy Never Died
there are so many elements of Ren and Stimpy in today's cartoons anyway. it's kind of pointless.— David North (@DavidNorthart) August 5, 2020
Traumatic Memories
Isn't John K a Pedo? Can't we just "used to like" Ren and Stimpy and leave the past in the past?— Sentient_Pickle (@Sentient_Pickle) August 5, 2020
Not at all surprised that the creator of Ren and Stimpy was a predator. The milkshake episode will haunt me to my grave.— Louise (@propluslouise) August 5, 2020
Split Decision
Love ren and stimpy but john k is a creep.— Rei (@ReireiEire) August 5, 2020
Better Choices
Ren and Stimpy shouldn’t had return, for me the show aged badly duo to its creator and very gross humor, Jimmy Neutron or even My Teenage as Robot should’ve returned, or Danny Phantom without Butch Hartman.— ✨Javi✨ (@Rain20_Sky) August 5, 2020
'90s Animation Re-Domination
Looks like @ComedyCentral is about to debut an entirely new block of 90s animation 😎#RenAndStimpy #BeavisandButthead #CloneHigh #Daria https://t.co/zbsK6teSo3— Macho Mike (@MachoMike_TV) August 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.