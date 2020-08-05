Ren And Stimpy Fans Are Flipping Out Over Show's Return

By Kofi Outlaw

Ren And Stimpy Comedy Central Reboot Fan Reactions Controversy

Ren & Stimpy are making a comeback, as it's been announced that The Ren & Stimpy Show will be returning on Comedy Central. In a statement, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy said "I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we reimagine these iconic characters with a new creative team." Naturally, the announcement that Ren & Stimpy is returning has sparked a major reaction from fans. A lot of them are overjoyed to have the cult-hit '90s series back - but there's also some controversy, as the adult-themed and subversive comedy (sans its controversial creator) is returning to a very different world.

Here's what fans are now saying about Ren & Stimpy's return:

Don't Do It!

For as many people who are happy about Ren & Stimpy's return, there seem to be others who never want the series to air again. 

Happy Happy, Joy Joy

You knew that was going to be the first thing a lot of fans said. 

Here We Go Again

Ren and Stimpy tried to comeback once before in 2003, as Ren & Stimpy "Adult Party Cartoon" on Spike TV; it got through three episodes before it it was canceled. Hope Comedy Central fares better. 

Ren & Stimpy Never Died

This is accurate: the original Ren & Stimpy changed the entire face of animation. So many 2000s cartoons owe their existence to the groundbreaking series. 

Traumatic Memories

Ren & Stimpy creator John Kricfalusi was accused of sexually predatory behavior towards several underage girls back in 2018.  As a result, some fans now see Ren & Stimpy in a whole different (and traumatic) light.

Split Decision

If we had to sum it up, this is pretty much the conflicted nature of how most fans about Ren & Stimpy returning. 

Better Choices

Some fans think there were other series more deserving of a reboot. I'm sure you have your own opinions. 

'90s Animation Re-Domination

With Ren & Stimpy Comedy Central now has an animation block that includes rebooted Beavis and Butthead, and Clone High series, as well as Daria spinoff. Comedy Central is definitely bringing that '90s - 00s animation nostalgia back. 

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

