Reno 911 Still Filming With Jamie Lee Curtis Despite Quibi Shutdown

✖

Despite overwhelming evidence suggesting Quibi is shutting down in the coming months, production on the next season of Reno 911! continues. Reno star Cedric Yarbrough shared a clip of the show's infamous briefing room to his Twitter account Friday afternoon. While the show's ensemble cast can be seen in the clip, it also features two guests — Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis and a crew member in what appears to be full PPE.

"Morning briefing vibes/ THE National Treasure that is [Jamie Lee Curtis] on the unflappable #Reno911 show Season 8! #Dreams #Fleetwoodmac #lostepisodes," Yarbrough tweeted."

Just last month, Quibi announced the beloved mockumentary had been renewed for an eighth season which, at the time, was supposed to air on the platform. Now that it's sailing into the sunset, it's unclear what happens next with the batch of episodes currently being filmed.

When we spoke with Thomas Lennon earlier this year, the star confirmed he and the rest of the cast had to think hard before returning to the show that initially helped launch most of their careers in the first place.

"We definitely had to think about it for a second because it's always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule," Lennon explained.

"It really came about almost 100 percent because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early '90s at MTV. He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he's like, 'Why don't you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That's perfect for you guys. Just do it.' We're like, 'Yeah, great. Sure.'"

The first six seasons of Reno 911! are currently streaming on CBS All-Access while Season Seven can be seen on Quibi, for now.