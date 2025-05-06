Returning Star Costs Seth Rollins the WWE Title on Raw

Play video

WWE surprised everyone when they revealed in the show’s opening half hour that a PLE-level showdown would be happening later in the show, as the main event was set to be World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defending his Title against Seth Rollins. Jey then set about defending his Title as Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman watched at ringside, and they just couldn’t help from getting involved. Reinforcements arrived though in the form of Sami Zayn, but even that wasn’t enough to balance the scales, at least until CM Punk made his return to WWE TV and took out Rollins and Breakker, saving Jey’s Title run in the process.

After a quick lock-up, Rollins was looking rather confident, and that didn’t change after Rollins kicked Uso down and dodged a kick before laying on the top rope and taunting the Champion. Uso came back with a loud strike to Rollins’ face, sending a message to the challenger, and that’s when they started exchanging strikes and kicks, though Rollins rolled out of the ring to dodge a super kick from Uso.

Once back in the ring, Rollins quickly started a run of offense that knocked the Champ into the corner, though Uso recovered and sent Rollins to the floor after a clothesline and then launched Rollins over the announce table.

Back from commercial, Rollins was back in control and was poised to launch Uso off the top rope, but Uso countered and landed on his feet. Then they both collided in the center of the ring with a double crossbody, knocking both to the mat. Uso went on a roll with a series of strikes and a Samoan Drop to Rollins, and then Uso hit the hip attack and crushed Rollins against the turnbuckle, though that still wasn’t enough for a pin.

Rollins got away from Uso and to the outside of the ring, and managed to send Uso into the barricade twice. Rollins then ate a superkick to the face after leaping from the top rope, but Rollins was able to recover and kick out in time. Rollins was cut open during his earlier collision with the announce table, and it kept running throughout the match. Uso dodged a move from the top and then went to Spear Rollins, only to run right into a pedigree, and yet Uso still kicked out of the pin to save his Championship reign.

Rollins got back to his feet and set up for a curb stomp, but Uso dodged it and went for the sleeper hold. Rollins countered, and then Uso hit the spear and went for the pin, but Rollins kicked out. Breakker tried to get involved, but Uso kicked him away, only to then have Rollins hit the superplex and a falcon arrow on him. Rollins only got part of the stomp on Uso and then went for the pin, but Uso still managed to kick out.

That’s when Sami Zayn came out and leaped from the barricade and attacked Breakker, throwing him into the post. Rollins then ate a super kick and a spear from Uso in the ring, and Uso went up top and hit the Uso Splash. Uso pinned Rollins, but somehow Rollins kicked out, leaving everyone stunned. Breakker came sprinting in and speared Zayn on the outside before running underneath the ring. Uso then went to help Zayn, and while Heyman had the referee distracted, Breakker hit a spear on Uso.

Back in the ring, Rollins then hit the stomp on Uso, and that’s when CM Punk’s music hit. Punk then hit Breakker with a chair and ran into the ring. Punk bashed Rollins with a chair multiple times and then hit Breakker with it too, kicking him out of the ring. After all of the shenanigans, it was Jey Uso still reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion.

