Rian Johnson's Poker Face New Trailer Released by Peacock

Peacock just revealed a new trailer for Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne. Director Rian Johnson is very excited to see their project out in the wild. Coming in hot off of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the filmmaker is poised to bring a murder mystery to the NBCUniversal streaming service. Much like the Benoit Blanc capers, there will be tons of guest stars along for this ride too. Peacock says that fan-favorites like Luis Guzmán, Chloë Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Stephanie Hsu, and Tim Blake Nelson will be appearing. So, things are going to get pretty wild on Poker Face on January 26. Check out the trailer down below!

On Twitter, Johnson said, "MURDER! Mayhem! @nlyonne! CELEBRITY GUEST STARS!! Here's the final trailer for my new case-of-the-week mystery show, Poker Face. I'm so excited to start this up. It starts streaming 1/26 on @peacock!"

What Brought Natasha Lyonne Onto This Project?

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," Johnson and Lyonne began in a note they authored together. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE."



"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," they continued. "Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride. Thanks, Rian and Natasha"

Here's how Peacock describes the series as it begins the run: "Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

