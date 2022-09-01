Richard Roat, Seinfeld and Friends Actor, Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a beloved character actor known for his work on projects like The Doctors, Friends, and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was broken in a statement from his wife, Kathy Roat, who revealed that he passed away on Friday, August 5th in Orange County, California. Born on February 1, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut, Roat was an accomplished actor of the stage and screen, with over 135 acting roles on film, television, and on Broadway. This included onstage stints on Broadway and at The Public Theatre in Central Park, The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse. He also was an accomplished entertainment tax preparer, a job he held for over 50 years.

After making his onscreen debut in 1962's Car 54, Where are You?, Roat had an illustrious career on television, including a 172-episode stint as Dr. Jerry Chandler on The Doctors. He also had memorable appearances on sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Newhart, The Nanny, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Ellen, 7th Heaven, Mad About You, Seinfeld, and Friends.

He also appeared on The Golden Girls twice — first as a murder mystery host, and later as the boyfriend of Betty White's character. He played Professor Stephen Daitch in a 1994 episode of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Roat's later roles included performances on Medical Investigation, Cold Case, and 24.

"As an individual, Richard was a true Renaissance Man. He loved music, playing the violin, the theatre, movies, literature, provocative conversation, and a good whiskey," Roat's obituary reads in part. "Richard loved sports and would have been ecstatic that the Angels won on the Friday night he passed. He had a gorgeous smile, a naughty twinkle in his eyes, and loved to badinage with everyone. His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life. Richard was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his true soulmate, Kathy. They had recently celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary. Their life together was a magical journey of travel, fun, laughter, and love. It was truly "An Affair to Remember." Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients. He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives."

Our thoughts are with Roat's family, friends, and fans at this time.