There are Official ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Plushies and Crew Socks Now

Can’t get enough Pickle Rick? Well you now have the option of owning official Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Galactic Plushies from Funko with several different facial expressions. While you’re cuddling Pickle Rick, you can also slip into a pair of matching crew socks. It’s a pretty interesting time to be alive isn’t it?

The Rick and Morty 18-inch Pickle Rick Galactic Plushie is available to pre-order here for $29.99 with shipment slated for June. Note that the placeholder image on the product page is concept art that features Pickle Rick with his rat suit. However, the version that Funko unveiled at Toy Fair is a standard Pickle Rick. You can’t go wrong either way, really.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pickle Rick socks are available at Box Lunch for $7.92 per pair. That’s 20% off during a limited-time sitewide sale. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more, so you can check out the rest of their Rick and Morty collection if you want to get the most out of the deal.

In other Pickle Rick news, Rick and Morty Season 3 Blu-ray pre-orders are now live on Amazon for $24.37 – or 19% off the list price (the DVD is also available).

The Blu-ray won’t ship until May 15th, but if you pre-order now you’ll lock in that 19% discount along with any bigger discounts that occur between now and the release date. However, if you’re willing to spend a little more you could go with the steelbook version that’s coming to Best Buy. The pre-order for that exclusive version is also live for $27.99, though a picture of the cover wasn’t available at the time of writing.

Apparently, FYE will also get a version with a bonus poster at some point, though that version is not live on their website at the moment. When it does become available, look for it here.

Finally, this Rick and Morty Rick hoodie was recently unveiled with a built-in lab coat and cosplay hood. As the product page notes, just wearing it is a +10 upgrade to your intelligence and cynicism. You can pre-order it here for $59.99 (shipping is free) with delivery expected in July. Just keep in mind that pre-order stock for the hoodie is limited, so you’ll want to jump on it quickly if you want to get yours in the first batch.

We also think that the Rick cosplay hoodie isn’t complete without a Rick and Morty portal gun prop replica. It’s only $12 at the moment on Amazon, and it features lights and noises when the trigger is pulled.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.