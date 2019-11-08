Rick and Morty Season 4 New Opening Credits Revealed

Every time a new season of Rick and Morty premieres fans are greeted with a new opening filled with brand new misadventures for the title heroes and plenty of questions for viewers like “Will that actually be in the show?” and “How are they going to make THAT make sense?” Ahead of the series’ return this Sunday, Cartoon Network has officially revealed the opening for Rick and Morty season four, featuring plenty of insane new footage from the next batch of ten episodes, and perhaps some clever diversions as well. You can watch the video in the player above.

In the new opening credits, some crazy moments are seen including Rick descending through the orbit of an alien world while an asteroid-sized, mutated Morty head (with multiple Morty faces) floats in the distance; a chicken-sized cyborg landing in the garage from a portal and attacking a group of snakes before approaching Rick; Rick pulling Morty out of a trance on board a space ship before being pummeled by another character; a naked Morty rising from an alien sea like Godzilla and approaching a tiny alien world; Rick being chased by a two-headed goose and searching for a weapon in the family home; and last but not least, the trademark Cthulhu monster appearing once again at the end of the opening as Rick, Morty, and Summer have seemingly stolen its baby. Like previous seasons, some of these pieces of footage will appear in the next season of the series, and others are just there for the comedic effect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be ten episodes in length, split up into two parts with five episodes each. The first five will air this year while the second half will arrive sometime in 2020.

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon confirmed the length of the new season, and that there was already work being done on Season 5. Rick and Morty was previously given an incredibly rare seven season, seventy episode renewal in May of last year.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland said. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” added Harmon. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on November 10th at 11:30 pm ET. The first episode of Season 4 is titled “Edge of ToMorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” a parody of the Tom Cruise film.