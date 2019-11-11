Rick and Morty Season 4 Gets Earlier Release Date in UK

Rick and Morty season 4 is now out on Adult Swim, and US audiences are hyped to have the show back. However, that joyous return has been bittersweet for Rick and Morty fans overseas, as it was announced leading up to the season 4 premiere that Rick and Morty fans in the UK would have to wait until 2020 for the show to premiere on Channel 4, the UK network that scored exclusive access to air Rick and Morty season 4. Well, apparently Rick and Morty UK fans didn’t take well to having to wait for the show’s return, because their uproar has caused Channel 4 to move that premiere date up!

Here’s the official announcement from the Channel 4 Website. It’s more tongue-and-cheek than most apologetic press releases, and seems to lean fully into the Rick and Morty spirit:

“In response to huge demand from fans eager to get their fix of the highly anticipated new episodes as soon as possible, Rick and Morty Series 4 will now premiere in the UK on Wednesday 20th November 2019 on E4, less than two weeks after the US launch. It was previously scheduled to air on Channel 4 in January 2020.

Love may just be a chemical reaction that compels animals to breed, and hits hard then slowly fades, but we really love Rick and Morty, so the first episode will land on E4 on Wednesday 20th November at 10pm and be available to stream on All 4.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning animated comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 said: “When we announced we would be airing Rick and Morty Series 4 on free to air TV in January we thought fans would be delighted. Instead they told us – in their droves – that it wasn’t nearly soon enough, so we’ve listened and brought forward the UK premiere to November 20th on E4 and All 4. Enjoy!”

Ricky and Morty series 4 is split over two parts consisting of five episodes in each. The fourth season’s UK broadcast rights form part of a partnership with Adult Swim – the production team behind Rick and Morty.

Prepare to get schwifty, sooner than you expected!“

Rick and Morty season 4 will premiere in the UK on Wednesday, November 20th.