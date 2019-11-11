Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere May Reveal One Character’s Villainous Turn

Rick and Morty is back people, and that means more adventures in this sprawling universe that Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have created. One character that might be a favorite of some viewers might have a villainous turn in store as the series continues though. The first episode, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat,” sees the duo on a new mission for another strange alien substance that will undoubtedly dissolve into hijinks. This time things are going to be the opposite of Schwifty as Morty accidentally causes his grandpa’s death. But, as always Rick has a plan, and the audience is about to be in for a wild ride as it all unfolds. Strangely enough, things might get weird enough that Squanchy might end up being evil before everything is said and done. That’s right one of Rick’s oldest allies could end up stabbing him in the back if this episode is to be believed.

This show loves nothing more than a mysterious crystal, and the season premiere introduces yet another powerful crystalline item for Rick to steal. Morty is dragged along to gather Death Crystals, which don’t actually kill things (as the name might imply.) Instead, the crystals show the holder a series of ever-changing futures that could be waiting for them. Basically, you can use them to see how you are going to die. Rick warns Morty not to put too much stock into the Death Crystals as he plans to sell them to rich people, naturally. Unfortunately, Morty gets a glimpse of the future where his crush Jessica is there with him at the end, and he wants to ensure that happens. Rick dies and now he’s confused by how to ensure he dies with the girl he likes.

More worrisome, as things tend to be in Rick and Morty, is the fact that Rick’s friend Squanchy can be seen tearing him apart in one of his death visions. Now, viewers will remember that no one has seen Squanchy in the show since the Season 2 finale. Bird Person got married and the entire ceremony ended up being a Galactic Federation sting operation. In the ensuing battle, Bird Person took a shot and was converted to their side afterwards. Could the same fate befall Squanchy? Possibly so, if these visions are to be believed. As evidenced in the episode, Rick isn’t putting much stock in the futures that these crystals show their users. But, still it might be handy to remember heading forward with that plot simmering in the background.

Fans are thrilled to have the show back, but there are lingering concerns about a possible hiatus again. But, the creative team was quick to steady the fanbase and tell the people that they had nothing to worry about this year.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

