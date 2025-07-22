Rick and Morty Season 8 Teases Big Return With Finale First Look

Rick and Morty has dropped the first look at Season 8’s finale, and with it has sneakily teased a big return coming in the final episode. Rick and Morty Season 8 has been fairly light the major serialized narratives seen in the past couple of seasons, and instead has been selectively choosing characters and ideas to follow up on from the past. It has resulted in a season that’s shown how each of the characters has changed (or not changed) from the first season, and likely has been establishing a new status quo to kick off what could be coming in future seasons.

Rick and Morty Season 8 has reached its grand finale, and the first look at Episode 10 of the season doesn’t at first seem like it’s going to be a big deal. As Jerry and the others watch a new edition of “Cake or Fake?”, there’s actually a tease snuck in that could tease a return from Memory Rick, who’s been stuck inside of Jerry’s mind since Season 7. Which might even be setting the stage for Rick’s next major conflict to come. Check out the first look at Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10 below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10 is titled “Hot Rick” and will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, July 27th at 11:00 PM ET. The synopsis for the finale ominously teases it as such, “Sometimes we try weird stuff to let go of the past.” Like many of the teases for Rick and Morty season finales seen in the past, this first look doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a big deal as it’s just a small conversation between the family. But it has some big implications due to what Jerry says.

With Jerry saying he remembers Rick being a great father, it makes the rest of the family question what’s going on. It seems to paint a return for Memory Rick, who had been stuck inside Jerry’s mind after Rick and Jerry had fused their brains together in Season 7’s “The Jerrick Trap.” It had seemed like this would be the last time we had seen Memory Rick in action as one final gag kept him inside of Jerry, but it also seems like he’s been messing around with Jerry’s own memories ever since.

Who Is Memory Rick?

Memory Rick first made his debut in the Rick and Morty Season 5 episode, “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort,” which saw Rick dive into Birdperson’s mind to restore him after Tammy and the Galactic Federation turned him into an evil cyborg. Rick and Birdperson then bumped into Birdperson’s memory of Rick, and this new “Memory Rick” ended up following them through the rest of that episode before deciding to stay within Rick’s own memories. It wasn’t until Season 7 that he was revealed to be trapped inside of Jerry after Rick and Jerry fused their brains together.

We had seen that he was trapped in Jerry without means of escaping because Jerry doesn’t know how technology works and would fill all the machines with useless gears and springs. So that means that Memory Rick has been inside of Jerry all this time, and likely has made a whole new life for himself within Jerry’s memories. If Rick decides to take matters into his own hands and investigate, we’ll likely see Memory Rick once more.