Rick and Morty Brings Back Missing Family Member After 11 Years

Rick and Morty Season 8 has brought back a surprising member of Morty’s family after 11 long years in the newest episode. Rick and Morty is now gearing up to bring its newest run of episodes to an end with Adult Swim, and the latest season has been primarily focused on going back to basics. Rather than continue to tell a serialized story across multiple seasons seen in the previous few years specifically, Rick and Morty Season 8 has instead decided to go back to primarily showcasing episodic adventures instead. But there have been some connecting tissues between the episodes nonetheless.

Rick and Morty Season 8 has instead been going back through the animated series’ over a decade long history to mine for stories that fans never expected to see followed up on, and that’s especially true with the newest episode. The penultimate episode of Rick and Morty Season 8 brings back Morty Jr. 11 years after the character’s initial debut way back in Season 1, and this father and son reunion is just as messy of an affair as fans would expect from a show like Rick and Morty.

Morty Jr. Returns in Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9, “Morty Daddy” begins with Morty suddenly receiving a call from his estranged son, Morty Jr., from the hospital. Last seen during the Rick and Morty Season 1 episode, “Raising Gazorpazorp” Morty Jr. is now shown to be much older than he was at the end of that episode. Morty assumes his son is dying, and thus agrees to Morty Jr.’s wish to see his mother. This means Morty and his son need to go through Rick’s garbage portal to find the sex robot that Morty initially mated with to give birth to his son, and the two surprisingly bond on a whole new level through this adventure.

Although his first appearance ended with Morty Jr. writing a scathing tell all book about how terrible of a father Morty was, it’s immediately clear that Morty Jr. isn’t a great person either. As the two of them spend more time together, more of their estranged history is revealed. Morty Jr. has continued to write books, but none were as successful as his original one trashing his father. At the same time, he’s also facing massive debt, paternity suits, lawsuits, and much more. He’s basically broke.

Rick and Morty Proves Morty Isn’t Ready to Be a Father

Morty Jr. was revealed to be a terrible person despite how much he had been blaming Morty for his upbringing, and the father and son bond more over this fact. The two of them are terrible, and it’s a literal adventure through a garbage pit that helps them realize all of this. But hilariously for as much as Morty has changed through the years, he’s still very much the same 14 year old kid who does not want to be a father and immediately ditches his son at the first real opportunity.

Morty Jr. ended up inviting Morty out in the first place for ideas on a new book, and was chasing the success of his initial release the entire time. This latest adventure helps get him to that level of success once more, and Morty once again leaves his son behind for what is likely going to be the final time. It’s both a fun full circle kind of reunion, but also perfectly fitting for Rick and Morty. Morty literally left his son in the garbage this time.