The Rick and Morty Soul Bonding Dragon Shirt is Obscene

Last night the Season 4 Rick and Morty episode Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty premiered on Adult Swim, and it just might be the weirdest Rick and Morty episode to date. If you saw the show, you might think that the latest t-shirt in the Adult Swim x Spencer’s exclusive Season 4 lineup is borderline pornographic. If you haven’t seen the episode, we wont spoil things here, but here’s a two word hint that should put things into perspective: sex dragons. On a side note, Matthew Broderick plays a cat, which is pretty fantastic.

So, the Rick and Morty Rick soul bonding with a dragon shirt is subtly but amusingly offensive. How can you live without it? Grab one here for $21.99 while they last (Comicbook readers can save 25% using the code DRAGON25 at checkout) . Inside that link you’ll also find the t-shirts from the other three episodes in the series up to this point. Note that Spencer’s is running a buy one, get one 50% off on all Rick and Morty merch. The code above can be applied to the entire purchase for an ever bigger discount.

The official synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 4 Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty reads simply “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Speaking of Rick and Morty and dragons, the new Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is available on Amazon for $26.99.

If you’re unfamiliar, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Rick and Morty airs on Sunday nights on Adult Swim.

