Rick and Morty Celebrate New Year’s with Deadmau5 Concert Appearance

Rick and Morty won’t be back for season 4 until sometime in 2019, but fans of the animated series who also happen to love EDM were gifted with a nice New Year’s surprise, as Rick and Morty made a special appearance at Deadmau5’s New Year’s Eve concert, in San Bernardino, California. You can watch video of the event, above (2:06)!

Using VR Technology, Deadmau5 brought Rick and Morty out onstage for a special cameo appearance, and series co-creator Justin Roiland was on hand to voice both Rick and Morty, as he does on the show. Needless to say, getting the authentic versions of the characters live onstage had the crowd going wild!

Rick and Morty season 3 was a game-changing milestone that catapulted series out of “cult” status to full-on mainstream acclaim. Thanks to the show and its tie-in merchandise, memes, and viral videos, Rick and Morty are quickly growing into cultural icons. It remains to be seen if that star power will last until late 2019 when Rick and Morty season 4 arrives.

For now, catch re-runs of Rick and Morty seasons 1 – 3 on Adult Swim and/or Hulu.