‘Rick and Morty’: “Pickle Rick” Writer Leaving the Series for ABC Sitcom

The writer behind one of the most popular episodes of Rick and Morty has left the show for greener pastures. According to EW, Jessica Gao — the writer behind “Pickle Rick” — is leaving the show to work on a pilot for ABC.

Still without a title, Gao’s new ABC show is a family comedy that follows a first-generation Chinese-American as she tries to corral her family. The report says the shows primary character “struggles to set healthy boundaries with her crazy, exhausting family. When her wealthy grandmother dies and names Janet the sole inheritor, she suddenly finds herself the unwilling new matriarch of the family she’s spent her life trying to keep at arm’s length.”

Since its release, “Pickle Rick” has grown to be one of the most popular Rick and Morty episodes, regardless of the season. In fact, the episode won a Primetime Emmy for Oustanding Animated Program this past year for the episode.

Though the powers that be at Cartoon Network took their time to announce a renewal, the channel ended up surprising fans and crew alike when they chose to renew Rick and Morty for a whopping 70 episode.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” co-creator Justin Roiland shared in an interview last year. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

As for Gao, there’s no timetable on when her new show is expected to debut. As it was announced at the winter TCA stop, it’s presumed the show would be ordered to series by this Fall.

Were you a fan of "Pickle Rick?" If not, what's your favoriteRick and Morty episode?