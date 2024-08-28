The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark Details How Galadriel’s Mission Changes in Season 2

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is now upon us, continuing the somewhat divisive backstory of Middle-earth’s Second Age, and how Sauron bent that world towards evil. Season 1 of The Rings of Power made Lady Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) the center of the story – at a very different period in her life than the “Lady” of the woods of Lothlórien she becomes by the Third Age of Lord of the Rings. Throughout The Rings of Power’s story arc, Galadriel begins her arc toward becoming one of the most pivotal figures of Middle-earth; she obsessively pursues rumors of Sauron’s return, only to discover, by the end of the season, that she had been keeping close (romantic?) company with the dark lord all along.

The Rings of Power Season 1 Finale ended with the major twist of Galadriel discovering that her comrade-in-arms (and possible love interest) Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) was actually Sauron in disguise. Sauron escaped before Galadriel could act, which means she will have some big things to decide when Season 2 begins.

Morfydd Clark sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about The Rings of Power Season 2, and how the revelations at the end of Season 1 will re-shape Galadriel’s mission in Season 2 of the show:

“I think… there’s something tragic when you’re truly sad, in deep, deep grief. There’s something selfish about it,” Clark shared. “And so she was consumed by her own pain. And now, she’s realized that that makes her vulnerable. So there is a desire to heal, and a desire to not be destroyed – I mean sometimes all you can do against someone who has deceived you or hurt you is to not let them destroy you. But yeah it’s fun to play her in such a different space – he [Sauron] has turned everything upside-down for her.”

We know from the lore of J.R.R. Tolkien that Galadriel will have several new influences coming into her life in this next period. One will be her Ring of Power, Nenya, one of the first rings the Elves created while being influenced by Sauron. Galadriel’s bond with Nenya never breaks, leading to a significant transformation of her power and identity by the Third Age. The other connection Galadriel needs is the bond of love and marriage with her Elven husband Celeborn, one of the key Elven figures from the First Age through the Third Age, and a fierce warrior who was part of many key battles against Sauron’s forces. Celeborn was mentioned in Season 1 as being presumed dead after the battle with the dark lord Morgoth – but we know that canon demands his return. Maybe that reunion will be part of the ‘healing’ Clark is teasing for Galadriel.

The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres Thursday, August 29th, on Prime Video.