New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Brings War to Middle-earth

War erupts in Middle-earth in the final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The Prime Video original series is based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien and takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This new The Lord of the Rings series is a bonafide hit for Amazon and was one of the first big franchises to score an early renewal for the streaming service. As anticipation builds for the Season 2 debut later this month, fans can witness one of The Lord of the Rings‘ biggest battles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power final trailer features the much-anticipated Siege of Eregion, one of the definitive battles in the Second Age of Middle-earth. Sauron continues to manipulate events and cause chaos all around him, and we get to see the formation of more of the Rings of Power. Unlikely alliances are formed, and the realms of Eregion, Khazad-dûm, Lindon, Númenor, and the lands in-between must make some hard decisions or else face impending doom. You can take a look at the trailer for Season 2 below.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 about?

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The first three Season Two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on August 29, 2024, with additional new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the gripping season finale on October 3rd.