Rival Streaming Service Throws Shade at Netflix After Latest Price Hike (& Subscribers Aren’t Happy Either)

Netflix has been in some serious hot water ever since it announced it would add an ad-supported tier to its plans for customers who didn’t want to pay the recent price hike. But it looks like the platform is up to its old tricks yet again with another price hike—the second in as many years. The price hike that was implemented this week raises the cost of the standard plan with ads by $1 a month and the standard and premium plans by $2 a month, according to pricing posted on its website. Netflix raised its prices by similar amounts in January 2025 and before that in October 2023.

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While their last price increase was attributed to the platform now offering certain live television programs, Netflix has so far refused to comment on the reasons behind this most recent price hike. Between the constant money-grabbing and the removal of certain features, such as the ability to cast programs from a user’s phone, it’s no surprise that customers are upset. And now, in true meme fashion, other streaming platforms are calling attention to the issue in the way only a millennial on the marketing team can: through online jabs and the power of memes.

Tubi Is More Than Happy to Poke Fun at Netflix—and It’s Well Deserved

raising my price from free to free — Tubi (@Tubi) March 26, 2026

When it was announced on X that Netflix was once again charging users more, Tubi retweeted the announcement, saying only, “raising my price from free to free.” Users flocked to the retweet in a tidal wave of memes, all in support of the shade and more than happy to throw some of their own. “That’s why I love you, Tubi,” said one user. Another added, “I’ll never quit you, Tubi.” And one even took a jab at Prime Video, which also recently raised its prices, sticking users who didn’t want to pay for it on an ad-supported tier. “Please never change Tubi. I don’t enjoy all of the ads, but considering I actually have to pay for Prime Video and still see ads, I guess it’s not a big or a bad deal for only $0.00 a month,” they said.

As it stands, the new pricing model for Netflix has increased by about $2 per tier and is now $8.99 a month for a standard plan with ads, $19.99 a month for a standard plan, and $26.99 a month for a premium plan. The cost of adding members to plans has also gone up, and is now $7.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

What are your thoughts on Netflix continuously raising its prices? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other users are saying.