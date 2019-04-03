‘Riverdale’ and ‘Sabrina’ Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Inks Massive Deal with WBTV

Archie chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as showrunner on Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the forthcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, has signed a lucrative overall deal with Warner Bros. Television that seemingly makes the the studio the default partners of Archie for the foreseeable future. The deal may also serve as a silent indication that Warner Bros. TV and The CW are ready to move forward on the Katy Keene series; the much-anticipated pilot starring Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray just went into production. Shortly before Riverdale was renewed for its second season in 2017, Archie inked a major deal with Warner Bros.

Deadline broke the news of the deal, saying that no details are being disclosed but that their sources say the deal is a five-year agrement “in the high eight figures.” Expect to see several more series (likely tied to the Archie universe) coming out of Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions over the next few years. Aguirre-Sacasa was tapped to develop Riverdale around the same time he came on in an executive capacity, after having reinvigorated the company’s publishing line with Afterlife With Archie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. On the comics front, he also wrote The Stand adaptations for Marvel. Besides the Archie shows, Aguirre-Sacasa has worked on Glee, Big Love, and Supergirl.

Years ago, he famously wrote a play in which the Archie characters grew up dysfunctional and Riverdale was kind of a hellhole. Archie Comics sued to prevent him from using their characters, which led to eleventh-hour rewrites. he would get used to big rewrites on comics-to-stage projects, as he was part of the team called in to overhaul Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He has also worked on stage plays based on Carrie, The Town That Dreaded Sundown, American Psycho, and Magic Mike.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will launch on Netflix this Friday.

