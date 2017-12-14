‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Teases More to Come From the Black Hood

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of Riverdale! Continue reading at your own risk…

The Black Hood has terrorized the city of Riverdale since the Season 2 premiere, claiming the lives of multiple victims and striking fear into the hearts of everyone in his path. In Wednesday’s finale, Archie shot and killed the villain, essentially ending the murder spree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, life is never that simple in Riverdale, and it looks like the horrors of the Black Hood will continue to haunt the town when the show returns in 2018. While speaking with ComicBook.com about that epic finale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the Black Hood’s legacy is far from over.

“On the one hand, I want to say that the Black Hood saga is over with episode nine,” Aguirre-Sacasa told us. “We kind of bring it to a close, and new stories and new crime and noir story begins in episode 10, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that… People don’t always stay dead in Riverdale, so we’re definitely going to be dealing with the aftermath of the Black Hood, and kind of the events of the last two or three episodes for a long time.”

Could the Black Hood actually return from the dead? Or will someone else take on the mantle in the second half of the season?

The way Aguirre-Sacasa made it sound, the possibilities are endless.

Riverdale will return to The CW on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8pm ET.