Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes”, the upcoming tenth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, April 17th. With the recent arrival of Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) and his plans for Riverdale — he previously called it the worst town in America — Archie and his friends find themselves needing to shake Percival’s hold on the citizens of the town so they come up with a plan to make Archie a modern-day folk hero. From the looks of things, that’s going to involve some boxing as there are plenty of photos shared from the episode that take place in Archie’s gym. The episode will also see Cheryl discover something about herself after an illness, a curious thought considering she’s currently being possessed by her dead ancestor, Abigail Blossom. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself and then read on for the photos.

“THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST MAN — To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes” will air on Sunday, April 17th.

