‘Riverdale’ Makeup Artist Reveals Plot Hints in the Characters’ Looks

Riverdale returns on Wednesday and will no doubt bring with it more mysteries and drama than was resolved in The CW series’ midseason finale. However, if fans are watching carefully they might just find some clues as to what’s to come in the second half of the season because, thanks to the makeup artists on the show, sometimes it’s right there on the characters’ faces.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the show’s makeup department head Erin MacKenzie explained that the looks of Betty (Lili Reinhart,) Veronica (Camila Mendes) and others can contain details that indicate what the characters are going to be experiencing.

“It’s so subtle, but if you watch closely, you might see it,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie gave some specific examples as to how they tell the show’s story through makeup. Veronica, for example is seeing a more refined shift in her makeup look now that she’s stepped up, both with her family’s shady dealings and in her relationship with Archie (KJ Apa.)

“She’s becoming a little bit more refined,” MacKenzie explained. “It’s so subtle and only the keen makeup fans are going to really notice, but it’s just enough to give her a little bit more control because she’s starting to move into a more powerful place.”

MacKenzie went on to explain that one feature to really look at for clues is Veronicas’ eyes.

“So, we’re really playing up her eyes and defining a little bit more on her crease,” MacKenzie said. “Maybe her eyeliner becomes a little bit thicker, a little bit stronger. It really depends on the mood and the storyline.”

And based on the look of things, we’re likely to see more of that stronger eyeliner for Veronica in the second half of the season. The midseason finale may have seen the Black Hood unmasked, but that’s not quite where things end. We also saw someone taking photos of Veronica and Archie kissing and an extended promo has teased not just a clash between North and South sides of town, but between Archie and Veronica’s father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) as well.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle” airs January 17.