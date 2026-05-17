Netflix is Days Away From Adding the Perfect Stranger Things Replacement

There’s a new series coming to Netflix with the narrative power and a few twists wild enough to rival Stranger Things. And while the Duffer Bros have a production credit to their name from this series, it’s an entirely different ballgame from anything we’ve seen in recent media, which is sure to be a driving force in its future success. People are already flocking to the internet to discuss it, excited about everything the series promises, especially the performances from its powerhouse cast. And it’s debuting just around the corner on May 21st.

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The Boroughs, , is set in an idyllic retirement community where a group of residents finds themselves lumped into a group, becoming the most unlikely heroes as they’re forced to take on otherworldly entities that seek to take the most precious thing they have left away from them—time. And while most people don’t have a ton of faith in the Duffer Bros after their handling of the finale season of Stranger Things, it’s worth noting that Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the mind behind The Stanford Prison Experiment and Crater, will be in the director’s chair.

The Boroughs Promises to Be Something Wholly Unique

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In modern sci-fi, a younger protagonist is better. At least, that’s what the current crop of sci-fi films and television is trying to convince us of. But The Boroughs is doing away with that notion altogether. Speaking with Tudum about the importance of not simply dismissing senior citizens, a community that it’s easy to forget is so vulnerable, executive producer Jeffery Addiss said, “It is part of why they are our heroes. Their lives are already pretty full. And then they go on this adventure that changes them.”

Going on to elaborate about the importance of showcasing older characters, Alfred Molina added, “There was also something about the character’s grumpiness that appealed to me. As I read more and more episodes, I thought, ‘This is a character that could really go somewhere.’ He starts off in one place and is somehow forced to go somewhere else. He may not like it all the time, and he may not want to, but he has to.” Overall, it seems that The Boroughs is heading fully into uncharted territory, and doing it with a hell of a lot of fun and flair.

Are you looking forward to The Boroughs? Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying!