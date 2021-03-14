Riverdale "Destroyer" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer", the ninth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode is set to air on March 24th. The episode's rather ominous title is fitting given the bleak nature of the season which has thus far seen the main characters becoming teachers at Riverdale High school -- after a seven-year time jump -- while Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) tries to destroy the town through unincorporation and things don't seem to be getting any easier this episode. From the sound of things, a series of losses on the football field has the students in need of some major school spirit, among other concerns.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer" below and read on for photos from the episode.

"SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past. Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer" will air on March 24th.