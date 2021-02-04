Riverdale Fan Have a Lot To Say About "Graduation"
Tonight's episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation", saw exactly that. After four years, Archie and the gang finished their time in high school and prepared to head off for life as adults. However, because this is Riverdale, this milestone didn't just mean the end of their high school years. "Graduation" saw some major changes for every character that went well beyond simply finishing high school. There were relationship changes, hard choices, future-altering plans, and a whole lot of very Riverdale moments to take in -- and fans have a lot to say about just about all of them.
Warning: spoilers for the most recent episode of Riverdale, "Graduation", below.
So what went down in "Graduation" that had fans lighting up social media? It was a lot of little things rather than any one specific moment. The series managed to include Luke Perry in the episode through various flashbacks of his character, Fred Andrews, who passed away offscreen in the Season 4 premiere following Perry's death in real life. That made fans very emotional as did F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) saying goodbye with F.P. deciding to move to Ohio with Jellybean. There were also the relationship situations between Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Betty (Lili Reinhart) and some details along the way that fans just couldn't believe.
If it sounds like a lot to pack into an episode, it's worth remembering that "Graduation" was originally supposed to be the Season 4 finale, but the coronavirus pandemic ended up shifting things to the top of Season 5. With graduation out of the way, the series will make a major time jump to the next episode, one which will see Archie, Veronica, Jughead, and Betty all in very different places. However, we're not there just yet. Let's take a look at what fans have to say about "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation" and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
FP and Alice's "breakup"
MY FALICE HEART I CANT BREATHEEEEE💔 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/UdUctA4qfz— NikkiNYC🦋. (@Nikkigambinoo) February 4, 2021
Cheryl choosing to stay in Riverdale
NO!
NO!
CHERYL!
GET OUT OF #Riverdale!!!!!!— Paul Muad'Dibs on this great TV Show (@cloneposter) February 4, 2021
Luke Perry's "appearances" via flashback
Every time they show Luke I ugly cry.. #Riverdale— jasmine (@jasminedang_) February 4, 2021
The beanie is no more.
I kid you not— I SCREAMED when Jughead took off his hat #riverdale— James Bavolacco (@JBavolacco) February 4, 2021
People really want to know what "war" Archie is going off to.
I’m really asking: what war was Veronica talking about?#Riverdale— carolyn (@carolyn74960718) February 4, 2021
Betty coming clean
Betty is finally telling Jughead the truth #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/kXm56aNRvh— Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) February 4, 2021
EVERYONE forgot about Vegas
The dog everyone forgot Archie had #Riverdale— Paul Muad'Dibs on this great TV Show (@cloneposter) February 4, 2021
Let's just say it was complicated
I thought Veronica dumped Archie #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/iUPQEP5oxd— Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) February 4, 2021
This awkward full-circle moment
Jughead is HOMELESS again????#Riverdale— Paul Muad'Dibs on this great TV Show (@cloneposter) February 4, 2021
Shame, indeed.
What!? Jughead’s the only one that kept the pact!? SHAME. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/msjIPAhjYq— 🌒Kat🌘 (@CheshireKat_92) February 4, 2021