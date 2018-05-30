‘Riverdale’ Star Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart isn’t one to be quiet about issues of body shaming and that includes firing back at pregnancy rumors.

Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to not just call out those spreading rumors about pregnancy but to share a body positivity message in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I’m pregnant,” Reinhart wrote. “Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body. And sometimes I’m bloated. Sometimes an unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

Reinhart’s message stems from a photo that was taken of Reinhart along with Riverdale co-star and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, Haley Richardson, Zoey Deutch, and Lu Richardson while out in New Orleans (via People). However, this isn’t the first time photos have prompted Reinhart to speak out about body shaming and appearance. Earlier this year, both Reinhart and Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes spoke out about altered photos of themselves that had appeared in Cosmopolitan Philippines, though in that case the photos had been altered to make them look thinner.

“Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have,” Reinhart wrote then. “It’s an everyday battle, sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in an editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome.”

And Mendes is speaking out for Reinhart in this instance as well. Mendes posted her own Instagram Story praising Reinhart on Monday night.

“Inspired by you @lilireinhart,” Mendes wrote. “I feel bloated 24/7, my weight fluctuates constantly — it comes with being a woman and should be celebrated, not criticized.”

Riverdale will return for its third season this fall. The series airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.