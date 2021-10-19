Riverdale: New Season 6 Trailer Reveals First Look at Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Return

After years of waiting and fan theories, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is finally headed to Riverdale — and now we have the first look at footage of what that will entail. On Tuesday, The CW released a new teaser trailer for “Rivervale” the five-episode arc that will kick off the series’ sixth season. The trailer showcases a number of monumental things for the series, culminating in Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) crossing paths with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), who was most recently seen on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series, which aired its fourth and final season late last year.

Shipka is expected to reprise her role in the fourth episode of Rivervale, referred to as “The Witching Hour(s)”, which will see Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family. Luckily, she’s getting a much-needed assist from everybody’s favorite twenty-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman, visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.

The trailer also showcases some shocking revelations for the rest of Riverdale’s ensemble, including an array of horror-tinged threats, as well as Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) revealing that she wants to have a baby with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa). Whether or not that will turn into a Rosemary’s Baby situation remains to be seen.

“[These new episodes] are firmly in the horror genre,” Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased to TVLine. “Things are a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale.”

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.