‘Riverdale’ Star Teases the Future of Hal and Penelope’s Relationship

Riverdale will return from its brief hiatus next week and when it does, it sounds like there could be some relationship drama with it — and not of the Archie/Veronica and Betty/Jughead variety.

In a recent interview with Seat42F, Nathalie Boltt was asked about where her character Penelope Blossom’s surprising relationship with Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) might be headed and Boltt had a somewhat curious answer, revealing that when it comes to Penelope’s love live, it’s her daughter Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) who has the upper hand.

“I think Penelope does have real feelings for Hal, but she’s being forced — and this is where the power play with Cheryl comes in — she’s being forced by Cheryl to break it off,” Boltt said. “So is Hal. So, both of us have been put in a position where we really don’t have any choice. So, Cheryl has the upper hand with that one.”

As fans have seen unfold this season, Penelope has made some interesting choices when it comes to her life after the death of her husband Clifford Blossom. With the Blossoms dealing with financial distress, Penelope turned to working as a “companion” to bring in money, a move that horrified Cheryl. That complex situation with the family’s situation feeds into the mother-daughter dynamic, something that Boltt explained sees power swing back and forth between Penelope and Cheryl.

“Also, the Penelope and Cheryl relationship is all about power play.” Boltt added. “So, it’s fun to watch one get the upper hand and then the other one swing around and get the upper hand again. For instance, in the beginning of Season 2 when Cheryl cut off Penelope’s air in the hospital after Penelope was burnt so badly in the fire, I think that was one of those scenes where people just did not see it coming. So that’s always exciting.”

But while the power balance shifts back and forth between Cheryl and Penelope, it’s not just Cheryl who will put the pressure on for Penelope’s relationship with Hal to come to an end. Hal’s daughter Betty (Lili Reinhart) also knows about her father’s secret relationship and has put the pressure on him as well.

Despite the pressure leading to a breakup for Penelope and Hal, Boltt is confident that it’s not the end of the affair.

“But who knows? Maybe those feelings will go dormant for a little while, and then they’ll pop back up, because real feelings do,” Boltt said.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.