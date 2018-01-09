‘Will and Grace’ Recently Had a ‘Riverdale’ Reference

Turns out even Jack on Will & Grace is a Riverdale fan.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a video clip to his Instagram last week showing Jack (Sean Hayes) freaking out after being told by Will (Eric McCormack) that the popular CW series had been canceled. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turns out, the clip was part of last Thursday night’s episode of the NBC sitcom. In the episode, Will is unable to finish telling Jack a story about his liaison with a famous chef because Jack keeps singing the catchy but annoying jingle from a commercial. The jingle had been stuck in his head for days and after multiple attempts to change that, Will resorted to scare tactics by telling Jack Riverdale had been cancelled.

“What? No! Oh my God! Archie is our hottest ginger,” Jack said. “This is a disaster. What do we do? What do we do?”

Will eventually lets Jack know that it was all a tactic to get him free of the jingle’s song, but while in the real-world Riverdale hasn’t been renewed just yet, Jack can probably bank on Archie being around to maintain his “hottest ginger” status for at least another season. The CW network president Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Associations winter press tour on Sunday that, while he wasn’t quite ready to make announcements about renewals for the network, he was confident that most of the network’s schedule was coming back.

And even without a specific guarantee, Riverdale‘s performance on the network is solid enough to earn it a third season. A recent report showed that The CW was the only broadcast network to hold steady in ratings between 2016 and 2017, due largely in part to a massive audience gain by Riverdale.

Of course, just because Riverdale is likely to get another season doesn’t mean things are going to be easy for Archie or any of his friends. Archie was nearly buried alive by the mysterious Black Hood killer in the show’s midseason finale and while the killer was revealed to be Riverdale High janitor Mr. Svenson, things are still pretty intense in Riverdale and are only going to get worse. When the show returns from break, tensions will rise when South Side High is closed and forces the kids from the wrong side of town into the halls of Riverdale High.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The show returns from winter break on January 17.