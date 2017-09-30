Betty’s Brother Is Coming to ‘Riverdale’ This Season

It looks like Riverdale‘s sophomore season will be quite a family affair.

TVLine recently confirmed that Chic Cooper, the long-lost brother of Betty (Lili Reinhart), will be joining the series. While the role has yet to be officially cast, Chic will serve as a recurring guest star, and is reportedly expected to “throw Betty’s life even further into a tailspin.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chic was first alluded to in Riverdale‘s season one finale, when Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) recalled the baby she gave up for adoption in high school. In the world of Archie Comics, Chic only makes occasional appearances, which are explained away by him being a secret agent for the US government (yes, really).

While it’s unknown if Chic will have those same origins, it isn’t out of the question that his arrival could somehow factor into the show’s larger plot. Reinhart recently teased that Betty will be a key player in the season’s mystery, something that will take a toll on her.

“It’s like this season just her darkness kind of envelops her a little bit.” Reinhart said in a recent interview. “Betty is, without giving anything away, a very big focal point of the mystery in season 2 and it takes a toll on her, just like it did with Cheryl in season 1. Betty gets wrapped up in something that she never asked to be wrapped up in and this kind, sweet, gentle person is pushed to her limit.”

Chic won’t be the only new character to cause some trouble in Riverdale‘s newest season. Alongside the much-anticipated debut of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), fans can expect the arrivals of Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) new best friend at Southside High, and Nick Saint Clair (Graham Phillips), the ex-boyfriend of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). And of course, fans are still eagerly expecting the debut of a certain teenage witch.

Riverdale‘s second season will premiere on Wendesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.